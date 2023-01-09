The people of Scotland should have the right to determine their own future (Picture: Jane Barlow)

EEC membership brought massive economic, social and cultural benefits, and EU membership now stands at 27 states. Scotland was promised it would remain in the EU if voters rejected independence in 2014. That cruel lie was exposed by England’s Brexit majority which forced all of the UK’s nations out of the EU, although Northern Ireland effectively remains within the single market.

As 2023 begins, we’re reminded how bad things are in the UK, made poorer by Brexit, misgoverned by Tories pursuing damaging and regressive policies. By contrast, the Scottish Government continues setting out a detailed blueprint for how an independent Scotland could thrive under a new economic model, based on our abundant renewable energy resources, a new social-partnership approach, a migration policy tailored to our needs, and a return to the EU.

It’s precisely when so much is at stake that the people of Scotland should be trusted to decide their future. That’s why this week we’ll ask Scotland’s Parliament to reflect on what the Supreme Court judgement means and reaffirm its belief that Scotland’s people have the right to determine the form of government best suited to our needs.

If the Westminster parties were hoping they can just put Scotland back in its box, they’ve another thing coming. The stakes for Scotland have never been higher. The SNP will never give up on Scottish democracy or stop fighting for a better future for Scotland as an independent nation.