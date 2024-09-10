Scottish-Irish partnership progresses - Angus Robertson

Angus Robertson meets Tánaiste Micheál Martin

Scotland and Ireland work so closely together that there is a framework for cooperation across six thematic areas.

At a meeting with the Tánaiste Micheál Martin we reaffirmed both Governments’ shared ambition for a strong bilateral relationship and reviewed substantive progress on our joint priorities including child poverty, renewable energy, health, financial services and prevention of violence against women and girls.

This is greatly assisted by the ongoing and extensive engagement by the Irish Consulate General in Edinburgh, which marks its 25th anniversary this year, and the Scottish Government Office in Dublin.

A particular area of progress is the development of bilateral business, cultural and other links, which has included the establishment of an Enterprise Ireland office in Scotland; support for the Causeway Business Exchange, connecting businesses across Scotland, Ireland and Northern Ireland; and successful trade missions to Ireland in the sustainable healthcare and offshore wind sectors.

On the cultural front there is the continuing successful exchange of Irish and Scottish performing artists, film-makers as well as in sport with the the revival of the Shinty Hurling International.

In education: the joint research partnership continues between the Royal Society of Edinburgh and the Royal Irish Academy across a range of projects and on renewable energy, events have been held entitled ‘Advancing the Offshore Wind Opportunity: Bridging Irish and Scottish Perspectives’.

Close cooperation between Scotland and Ireland, as well as the other Home Nations, is a high priority for the Scottish Government. It’s good to see that so much progress is being made.