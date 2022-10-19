Hounds ripped apart an exhausted fox is not sport (Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA)

It referred to new legislation currently being considered by the Scottish Parliament which is due to be debated later this month.

I am informed that this new legislation aims to close loopholes in the current law which have allowed mounted hunts to encourage their packs of hounds to chase and kill foxes in Scotland as if the law doesn’t exist. The new Bill has just cleared its first parliamentary hurdle with the Environment Committee agreeing in principle that it’s a good piece of legislation that should be debated in the full Parliament on 25 October.

The email outlines a campaign, suggesting that people may write to their MSPs to “tell them that you are extremely worried that packs of hounds are still being encouraged to chase and kill foxes. Let them know that you are pleased that the government aims to close loopholes in the existing laws. Urge them to vote for the Hunting with Dogs Bill at this stage. Tell them that it’s important that no loopholes remain in the Bill at the final stage.”

It also publicises the forthcoming “For the Foxes” march and rally down the Royal Mile to Parliament on Saturday, 29 October.

There are many pressing issues at play throughout the world at the moment, not least the current war in Ukraine which I have devoted my main article to. Nevertheless, other matters still need to be addressed and merit our attention. A so-called “sport” which entails setting hounds on exhausted foxes, tearing them apart alive, with gloating supporters cheering and whooping with delight should certainly be one of them. The Scottish Government has attempted to address this issue in the past but further legislation is obviously required.