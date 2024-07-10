Scott’s Westminster win creates interesting questions for Cammy - Steve Cardownie

Steve Cardownie
By Steve Cardownie
Published 10th Jul 2024, 07:00 BST
Labour's Scott Arthur celebrates as the SNP's Joanna Cherry bows out at the general election count in EdinburghLabour's Scott Arthur celebrates as the SNP's Joanna Cherry bows out at the general election count in Edinburgh
Labour's Scott Arthur celebrates as the SNP's Joanna Cherry bows out at the general election count in Edinburgh
Labour Councillor Scott Arthur’s win in the constituency of Edinburgh South West in Thursday’s General Election where he ousted sitting MP, Joanna Cherry, will result in his resignation from Edinburgh City Council.

Currently the city’s transport and environment convenor, a role he reluctantly took on and was at first only intended to be a temporary appointment, but which then turned out to be a more permanent position, the vacancy his “elevation” to Westminster has created raises a few interesting questions.

There will obviously need to be a council by-election in his ward of Colinton/ Fairmilehead. This time it will be on a “first past the post” basis, as there is only one councillor position to fill, rather than on the “proportional representation” basis of the previous council election in May 2022.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Whether or not Labour can win in this ward is a question that will be exercising the mind of council leader Cammy Day. His Labour group currently forms the administration with only 12 councillors out of a total of 63, so any reduction in their number would be a tad embarrassing to say the least.

However, given that they enjoy the support of the Liberal Democrats and the Conservatives on the council, their position of forming the administration is secure, whatever the outcome.

The vacant position of transport convenor will also have to be filled but with such a small Labour pool to choose from it might prove to be difficult to find someone of the required calibre to take on this role. With major transport projects on the agenda in the city there is no room for error. So, congrats to Scott, now over to you Cammy!

Related topics:Scott ArthurLabourCammy DayColinton