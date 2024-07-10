Scott’s Westminster win creates interesting questions for Cammy - Steve Cardownie
Currently the city’s transport and environment convenor, a role he reluctantly took on and was at first only intended to be a temporary appointment, but which then turned out to be a more permanent position, the vacancy his “elevation” to Westminster has created raises a few interesting questions.
There will obviously need to be a council by-election in his ward of Colinton/ Fairmilehead. This time it will be on a “first past the post” basis, as there is only one councillor position to fill, rather than on the “proportional representation” basis of the previous council election in May 2022.
Whether or not Labour can win in this ward is a question that will be exercising the mind of council leader Cammy Day. His Labour group currently forms the administration with only 12 councillors out of a total of 63, so any reduction in their number would be a tad embarrassing to say the least.
However, given that they enjoy the support of the Liberal Democrats and the Conservatives on the council, their position of forming the administration is secure, whatever the outcome.
The vacant position of transport convenor will also have to be filled but with such a small Labour pool to choose from it might prove to be difficult to find someone of the required calibre to take on this role. With major transport projects on the agenda in the city there is no room for error. So, congrats to Scott, now over to you Cammy!