Scott’s Westminster win creates interesting questions for Cammy - Steve Cardownie

Labour's Scott Arthur celebrates as the SNP's Joanna Cherry bows out at the general election count in Edinburgh

Labour Councillor Scott Arthur’s win in the constituency of Edinburgh South West in Thursday’s General Election where he ousted sitting MP, Joanna Cherry, will result in his resignation from Edinburgh City Council.

Currently the city’s transport and environment convenor, a role he reluctantly took on and was at first only intended to be a temporary appointment, but which then turned out to be a more permanent position, the vacancy his “elevation” to Westminster has created raises a few interesting questions.

There will obviously need to be a council by-election in his ward of Colinton/ Fairmilehead. This time it will be on a “first past the post” basis, as there is only one councillor position to fill, rather than on the “proportional representation” basis of the previous council election in May 2022.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whether or not Labour can win in this ward is a question that will be exercising the mind of council leader Cammy Day. His Labour group currently forms the administration with only 12 councillors out of a total of 63, so any reduction in their number would be a tad embarrassing to say the least.

However, given that they enjoy the support of the Liberal Democrats and the Conservatives on the council, their position of forming the administration is secure, whatever the outcome.