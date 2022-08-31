- Sean Scott

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our Festival policing initiative, Operation Summer City, saw local officers from across the Capital and neighbouring divisions, come and work within the city centre to support their colleagues. Our Summer City resources were further bolstered by our specialist and national units, such as Road Policing, Mounted Section and Public Order officers.

This operation is just one example of how Police Scotland can call upon the best of national resources, to support local policing and also illustrates the varied range of roles and responsibilities a police officer can perform within the service.

With that in mind, I want to advise our Capital communities that we are currently running a recruitment campaign and if you have ever considered becoming a police officer, then now might be your perfect opportunity.

Being a police officer is without doubt a challenging job, but it’s also incredibly rewarding and few other roles will give you the chance to learn invaluable skills and make a real difference to people’s lives.

We often have to support people enduring acute personal adversity, and provide reassurance in overwhelming situations. It’s a great responsibility and a real privilege to be there for people in need. However, we cannot do these things in isolation and so a major part of our job, particularly in a city such as Edinburgh, is working closely with partners to achieve our joint aims and objectives.

New police constables can be anyone, from school and university leavers, to workers who are considering a career change. We are looking to recruit the best talent out there, from all sections of our communities.

No two officers are the same and that diversity and variety of life experience is essential to earn, build and maintain the trust of the people in our communities.

You don’t need formal qualifications to join the police service. Your values, attitude and life experience are more important to us.

Applicants must have a good level of fitness and be at least seventeen and a half-years-old when they apply and there’s no upper age limit.

Find out more and hear from serving officers who share their experiences of the job on the recruitment page of the Police Scotland website at https://www.scotland.police.uk/recruitment/police-officer-recruitment

Chief Superintendent Sean Scott