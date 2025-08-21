Seized dirt bikes should be scrapped - Sue Webber

Officers in Edinburgh are appealing for information following a number of a calls on Sunday regarding the dangerous use of dirt bikes in the city.

Only a few weeks ago I wrote about the growing problem of anti-social youths on powered cycles and off-road motorbikes spreading fear and alarm across the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These gangs are revelling in the seeming inability of the police to deal with the increasing menace and over the weekend officers received several reports of dirt bikes being ridden in “a reckless and anti-social manner” in Calders, Juniper Green, Lanark Road, Broomhouse and Sighthill.

However, this time officers were able to take some action and four bikes have been confiscated, but more information is needed to make sure those responsible are held to account.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Perhaps with a more pro-active approach others can be traced, and an appeal has been issued for private CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage which might help identify where the bikes are being stored. I would add that it shouldn’t just be last weekend’s problems but any incident where the public has felt threatened.

Never mind the public, these idiots don’t care about the risk to their own safety, although they’d expect the NHS to patch them up if they came a cropper. There should, therefore, be no question of these bikes being returned, not least because they will just be involved with thefts and drug dealing too, not just for dangerous riding sprees.

What’s needed is a clear message that the bikes will be scrapped because there is no point in just handing them back for more offending. Crack down on the small crimes and experience shows the bigger ones get dealt with as well.