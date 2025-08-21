Seized dirt bikes should be scrapped - Sue Webber
These gangs are revelling in the seeming inability of the police to deal with the increasing menace and over the weekend officers received several reports of dirt bikes being ridden in “a reckless and anti-social manner” in Calders, Juniper Green, Lanark Road, Broomhouse and Sighthill.
However, this time officers were able to take some action and four bikes have been confiscated, but more information is needed to make sure those responsible are held to account.
Perhaps with a more pro-active approach others can be traced, and an appeal has been issued for private CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage which might help identify where the bikes are being stored. I would add that it shouldn’t just be last weekend’s problems but any incident where the public has felt threatened.
Never mind the public, these idiots don’t care about the risk to their own safety, although they’d expect the NHS to patch them up if they came a cropper. There should, therefore, be no question of these bikes being returned, not least because they will just be involved with thefts and drug dealing too, not just for dangerous riding sprees.
What’s needed is a clear message that the bikes will be scrapped because there is no point in just handing them back for more offending. Crack down on the small crimes and experience shows the bigger ones get dealt with as well.