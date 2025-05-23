Semantically bleached travel tips for Generation XWYZ

Some youngsters think they’ve found a whole new way of travelling by shunning the modern devices that 'relieve the ennui of a long journey'

Now, this might sound like a rude term, but hear me out: Raw dogging. I know, it sounds downright nasty. It did start out that way, but now it’s been “semantically bleached”, which sounds like a dodgy treatment an online influencer would have done to an unmentionable part of their anatomy.

Apparently it means that something that was rude isn’t now. There are times when I think the modern world tortures the English language just to baffle me. I really did think young people extending an invitation to “Netflix and chill” did exactly that. They’d spend a night on the sofa watching the telly doing nothing, just like every other evening. In other words, marriage. Turns out, I was very, very wrong.

Today “raw dogging” means deliberately courting boredom whilst travelling. The modern devices that relieve the ennui of a long journey are shunned. No mobile phone doom-scrolling, Kindle reading or watching an epic film on a tiny screen. These youngsters think they’ve found a whole new way of travelling, by simply sitting and staring at the seat in front.

Well, Gen WXYZ, welcome to my childhood, those days of travel when the most exciting thing to keep you occupied on a train was the Victor Summer Annual. That and a bag of Oddfellows. My mother swore they helped with travel sickness. They didn’t, but they made a colourful contribution to my wee brother’s volcanic upchucking.

Car journeys were even worse, especially for his projectile vomiting. Keeping children occupied and looking out of the window helped, and so there were interminable games like “Spot the Yellow Car”. This was not easy in the late sixties, an era still in thrall to Henry Ford’s belief that customers could have a car in any colour, as long as it was black. Things improved in the seventies. Having kicked the ghost of Henry Ford to the kerb, British automakers went in for the hot colours of the Polyester Decade. Beige, brown, even gold hit the streets, and we could finally spot yellow cars.

Another game was making up words from licence plates. You had to be quick. That’s why I once shouted a word I should never have known, had not Andrew Patterson said it in the playground. The car went into the sort of silence you imagine in deep space, only relieved by the sound of my dad attempting to stifle snorts of amusement. The boring travel challenge is, of course, only fit for solo hipster travellers. There’s not the parent of a small child in the land who would go back to the days of endless “I Spy” games and the eternally repeated question “are we there yet?”, which usually starts just as the car pulls away from the front door at the start of a five-hour journey.

Amusingly, other young travellers are now turning on the device-free brigade. They say the glassy-eyed mob are “creeping” people out by staring and eavesdropping on conversations. Yes, children, that’s what people do in small enclosed spaces. It’s called “looking around to find out who’s having that crazy loud conversation on their mobile phone about her boyfriend’s weird shower habits”. Technically, it’s “earwigging”, a word that sounds like a horrible wee wriggly beastie, but it’s been semantically bleached now, and we did it first.