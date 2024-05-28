Sending SNP MPs to Westminster will show a better future is possible - Angus Robertson

Former British Prime Minister Liz Truss attends the 'Popular Conservatives' conference on February 6, 2024 in London (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

It is time to rid Scotland of Tory MPs for good. In every Tory held seat in Scotland, the SNP is the nearest challenger by far. Only a vote for the SNP will guarantee the party of Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak will be sent packing.

Since the Tories took power over 14 years ago, we have had five prime ministers each showing a distinct set of failures. David Cameron’s instigation of the devastating austerity programme and his facilitation of Brexit. Theresa May’s Brexit negotiation failures and the heralding of the “hostile environment” immigration narrative that has culminated in the brutal and inhumane treatment of asylum seekers.

Boris Johnson’s pandemic partying showing complete contempt for the nation. Liz Truss’s total decimation of the economy in a matter of weeks. There were hopes that Sunak’s tenure would offer a break from previous failures. However, this has not been the case; he exemplifies the worst traits of all his predecessors.

Central to the failure of the Tories has been Brexit. It has been and continues to be an attack on our economy from within. A recent Office for National Statistics forecast suggests future costs of new and unnecessary border checks will cost the economy £4.7 billion pounds in addition to the £7.5bn of border red tape to UK companies.

Since surprising everyone by calling a snap General Election, Rishi Sunak has been fronting the worst ever campaign start. From the launch in the pouring rain, to the exit sign photosa and Titanic Quarter visit, the Tories have been scrambling for a big idea. The best they can come up with is the gimmick of compulsory national service for young people.

Back in the real world the Brexit damage continues. The cost to industry, the culture sector, climate ambition, cross-border opportunities for young people and international political cooperation is considerable. Yet, astonishingly, the Labour Party is equally committed to this madness. Insofar as any party is willing to pursue the madness of Brexit, they cannot seriously claim to be looking out for the best interests of the UK. To be clear, it would be a lie.

Labour’s offer beyond further pursuit of Brexit remains unclear. Keir Starmer has now u-turned on over 27 policy ambitions, according to Politico. Many of their policies have been or are, post-flip-flop, now totally indistinguishable from the Tories.

Like the Tories, and unlike the SNP, Labour will not fund child payments to bring children out of poverty. This is despite international experts saying such a move is, in Scotland, the most significant step for tackling child poverty in the last 40 years in all of Europe. This could be funded by implementing fair and progressive taxation as we have in Scotland. But Labour have ruled that out, too.

They have no tangible ambition for the UK and offer little hope to fix the tragic situation in which the UK finds itself. The choice of people in Scotland is clear. Continued decline under the Tories or much of the same from Labour. The SNP has a record of delivery in Scotland, and sending SNP MPs to Westminster will show that a better future is possible. That of a fair, progressive and climate-conscious independent member state of the European Union.