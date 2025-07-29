Setting out a clear route to Scotland's independence

First Minister John Swinney has confirmed the SNP will seek a majority at the 2026 Scottish Parliament election as the basis for a second referendum (Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire)

John Swinney has set out a clear route to securing Scotland’s independence by confirming that the SNP will seek a majority at the 2026 Scottish Parliament election as the basis for a second referendum.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As SNP leader, John is submitting a motion to the SNP conference which I’m certain will secure widespread support. This establishes the terms on which we will ask the people of Scotland to give us a mandate.

A majority of SNP MSPs was the basis for the 2014 referendum, secured through the Edinburgh Agreement with the UK Government. Since then, legal and political circumstances have changed. The Supreme Court has ruled that Holyrood does not have the power to legislate for a referendum without Westminster’s agreement, and experience over the last parliamentary term has shown that a pro-independence coalition majority does not carry the same force.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First Minister Swinney has therefore confirmed that the SNP will seek a majority of seats in its own right to establish a mandate to negotiate a legal and internationally recognised referendum for Scotland’s place as an independent nation in the European Union.

The next Holyrood election will be a choice about who should govern Scotland and how Scotland should be governed. The SNP will make the case for a stronger, fairer country with the powers of independence and the ability to act in line with Scotland’s democratic will.

As chair of the SNP campaign committee, I look forward to leading the execution of this campaign and returning John Swinney as First Minister in the 2026 Holyrood elections. We will continue to offer a serious programme for day-to-day government and securing the change that Scotland desperately needs with independence.

Angus Robertson is SNP MSP for Edinburgh Central and Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary