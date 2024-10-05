Shame we missed the Boris Johnson comedy TV show - Vladimir McTavish

We all need a laugh in these dark times, so it’s a shame we missed some much needed light entertainment on Thursday after the BBC decided to cancel Laura Kuenssberg’s scheduled interview with Boris Johnson.

Kuenssberg accidentally shared her briefing notes with the former Prime Minister rather than with her colleagues on the programme. That’s really the kind of gaffe one would expect from a bumbling buffoon like Boris, and not the ultra-professional presenter herself.

It strikes me as odd that the BBC thought this was a valid reason for pulling the plug, as previous behaviour would suggest it is highly unlikely that Bojo would have actually bothered to read the notes in the first place.

And if he did happen to glance at them, the chances are he’d have forgotten any of his prepared answers and decided to waffle his way through the hour. Then again, I suppose if he knew the questions in advance, it would give him time to think up a whole pile of lies.

Anyway, with the pulling of the show, the public were denied an early start to the pantomime season. We had to make do with Question Time instead, which featured some real politicians giving members of the public genuine answers. Where’s the fun in that?

The Kuenssberg interview was supposed to be part of a series of media appearances by the disgraced ex-PM to promote his autobiography, which apparently is to be on sale in the “Non Fiction” section. Come on, pull the other one! The book is titled “Unleashed”. As if Boris Johnson had ever been “leashed” in the first place.

The book, serialised in the Daily Mail, apparently contains all manner of nonsensical tall tales, such as Johnson’s plan to send the SAS into the Netherlands to raid a vaccine storage unit. Obviously made up, but strangely plausible at the same time.

He also tells of his time in hospital when he was afraid to go to sleep in case he didn’t wake up, whereas the rest of us couldn’t wait to fall asleep, so we could wake up and discover it was only a bad dream that Boris Johnson was leading the UK during a global pandemic.

It took over two years to write this claptrap? That can’t be true.