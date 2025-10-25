Shop closures are a worry for Cancer Research UK and us - Vladimir McTavish

Falkirk's Cancer Research UK shop in Vicar Street is due to close by May 2026.

It was sad to hear Cancer Research UK’s announcement that it will be closing several of its high street charity shops over the next six months. This is likely to include a number of branches in Edinburgh.

This is bad news on so many levels. Aside from the downturn in revenue to fund vital medical research, the impact on a number of local high streets will be unwelcome.

In so many town centres, the only retail units to remain open are tanning salons, vape stores and charity shops. There will be redundancies among managerial staff, and it will leave a large gap in the lives of numerous volunteers. For many of these people, their weekly unpaid shift in the shop can be a cornerstone of their social activity.

Furthermore, when a major player in the sector, such as CRUK announces closures, others may well follow. They are unlikely to be the last charity to consider closing down shops and if more are to close, how are our town centres and neighbourhood high street going to look?

Over the past few years, charity shops have faced a number of challenges from various different corners. Low-cost retailers like Primark are frequently selling brand new items cheaper than the charities can charge for second-hand.

Furthermore, many would-be donors are now opting to sell their “pre-loved” clothes on platforms like Vinted, instead of giving them to charity.

For the past ten years, I have been volunteering for Cancer Research UK on a weekly basis. Every Tuesday morning, I can be found behind the till at the Stockbridge branch on Raeburn Place. It’s an enjoyable and fulfilling way to spend a few hours, and it connects me to my local community. Also, as I earn my living in a comparatively trivial industry like comedy, it’s nice to feel I’m contributing to society. Plus there is something uniquely liberating about working without getting paid.

Charity shop volunteers give up their time for a variety of reasons. At CRUK, some are cancer survivors, others want to help raise money for a good cause while some use it as a help to get back into work. Their commitment is unfailing.

Personally, I do it because it stops me swearing for three hours a week. Now that really is commitment!