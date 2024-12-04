Shoplifters beware as plain clothes patrols increase

Shoplifting is not a victimless crime and can cause a lot of fear and anxiety within communities.

We are almost a month on from Bonfire Night and that period is one of the busiest of the year for the police in Edinburgh. The behaviours displayed by a minority of people caused an incredible amount of harm in various communities across Edinburgh, including the south east.

The levels of violence and disorder in Moredun and Gracemount were deplorable, and the impact will remain for a long time to come. On Bonfire Night the police and other emergency services were attacked, local shops were targeted, bus services redirected and some carers were unable to support clients due to road closures to ensure public safety.

It is important the community feels safe and has trust and confidence in the police. So I would like to reassure everyone that the enquiry into the disorder continues, and we will leave no stone unturned in an effort to identify those responsible and ensure they face justice.

Over 20 people have so far been charged for the offences across Edinburgh and more will follow in the coming weeks and beyond.

The answer to stopping further disorder and returning Bonfire Night to a fun, family friendly occasion lies within our communities and I would encourage you to report any criminality from Bonfire Night to the police. This can be done via the usual channels or if people wish to remain anonymous they can contact Crimestoppers by telephone on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

This time of year is also a busy one for people doing Christmas shopping and we see footfall at various shops and retail outlets increase, but at the same time some of these shops are the target of thefts. Shoplifting is not a victimless crime and can cause a lot of fear and anxiety within communities.

The recent issues on the High Street where a number of premises were targeted caused a lot of concern in the area and I would like to reassure everyone that we are taking the matter seriously. We have a dedicated team in the city centre who investigate acquisitive crimes like shoplifting, and they recently charged a male with two thefts from the High Street, enquiries continue and I expect further perpetrators will be arrested in the coming weeks.

As part of Operation Taupe, which targets crime and antisocial behaviour in the Old Town, there has been increased uniformed and plain clothes patrols and anyone found committing an offence within the Old Town area could find themselves with special bail conditions not to enter the area.

Finally, Operation Winter City, which is our Policing response to the Christmas markets and surrounding areas is well underway. We see a significant increase in visitors to the city over this period and it is important we ensure the city centre remains a safe place and we deter criminality and antisocial behaviour.

I hope you have pleasant Christmas period and if you’d like to know more about what the policing team in the south east are up to, then please follow our X account @PSOSSEEdinburgh

Chief Inspector Mark Hamilton, Local Area Commander, South East Edinburgh