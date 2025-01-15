Shoplifting and violence can sadly go hand in hand

​Chief Inspector Patricia Clark, Local Area Commander, North West Edinburgh

Just like that, the festive period has passed, and we are into a new calendar year. Whilst it was a joyous time for many who celebrate, we also know that it may have been a difficult time for some.

Often, media messaging provides an image of wholesome family interactions and gift-giving. The reality for some, however, is very different, with stressful family interactions, increased use of alcohol and other substances creating conflict and other factors impacting on people’s mental and physical health and wellbeing.

In policing, we often see a repeated pattern of certain crimes and disorder. What this does is allow us to plan our response in a way that minimises the impact of this time of year on our communities. We have a focus on prevention – we would far rather prevent a crime from happening than detect it. But if that isn’t possible, being able to swiftly deal with the crime and report offenders is the next best thing.

In North West Edinburgh in the run up to Christmas we had officers both in uniform and in plain clothes patrolling areas where we thought shoplifting would increase, and I know my colleagues across Edinburgh did the same. In just one incident, officers arrested someone who had stolen over £1000 worth of goods from numerous stores, and we were delighted to return that property to them and prevent the offender from going on to steal more.

The impact of shoplifting goes far beyond monetary loss to businesses, say police

Sadly, shoplifting can sometimes be accompanied by violence, and community officers are working closely with local retail staff to prevent them and their store becoming a victim of this. If we can reduce theft, we can reduce the chance that retail workers will be threatened or harmed. Shoplifting is sometimes thought of as a victimless crime, but we see the impact that violent incidents, or the fear of violence, has on retail workers in our community. The impact goes far beyond the monetary loss to the business.

When someone steals from a shop, they benefit from this by selling the goods on. You will see this in your communities through people selling door-to-door, or advertising goods on social media. People may advertise clothing with tags or seem to have an array of everyday items that have never been used. If a deal feels too good to be true, it probably is! You can support us to reduce shoplifting by reporting things that seem suspicious, either to the police or via Crimestoppers which is completely anonymous. They can be contacted by calling 0800 555 111.

Our focus on shoplifting doesn’t end when Christmas does, and we will continue to work with retailers to prevent and detect this crime.

The officers who respond to these incidents are not immune to the trials of the festive period and must contend with working shifts and being away from family, friends and loved ones at important times. I am incredibly grateful for the continued efforts of staff and officers in North West Edinburgh throughout the festive period. Happy New Year!

