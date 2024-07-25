Shows that make you wanna come back again and again and again - Fiona Duff

KK Apple and Kerry Ipema in Six Chick Flicks

So, you know how you see a show at the Fringe and it just makes you laugh so much. It’s performed brilliantly, extremely clever and lots of laugh out loud moments.

To be honest, in the past I have never really understood why people return to see the same show, but I’ll be heading to the Underbelly to see Six Chick Flicks again.I am told that the show is slightly different, but it will still be worth seeing it. Best to book early as it sold out last year, and I wouldn’t like you to be disappointed.

In the spring of last year I went to see a show in London that had won the David Johnson Emerging Talent Award in 2022. A friend came along with her daughter and now to be future son-in-law. She told me that he was hoping to perform at the Fringe. So I introduced him to various people who know a lot more about putting on a production than yours truly. One person asked if he had ever been to the Fringe, he replied: “I am not sure I have ever been to Edinburgh.”

So they came to stay last year for a few days and had the absolute time of their lives. Indeed my friend kept thinking that they might not return to the big smoke. And now this chap, Jake Roche, is booked into The Pleasance with a show called Neporrhoids, and boy does he have a tale to tell.

If the name doesn’t ring any bells, his Number One hit, Me And My Broken Heart, certainly will. In fact it is one of those songs that once you hum the tune, it will be an ear worm for the rest of the day.He has famous parents, has known the high life and the low life and is such a nice guy I reckon that he’ll have people queuing at the venue to go and see him. I shall probably be at the front so come and say hello.