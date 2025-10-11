Shut the front door! Avalanche announces date for big move

Avalanche Records in Waverley Market, Edinburgh

Hopefully I finally have a date for opening our new shop. So far we have been working towards Thursday, October 30 which involved closing on the Sunday to box everything up, leaving the shopfitters to move the racking we have in the shop on the Monday and Tuesday to add to what is being newly built, and then spending the Wednesday refilling all the racks meaning we could be back open on the Thursday.

This was always likely to be put back given there are so many moving parts, and in particular it depending on outside forces being responsible for things like the air conditioning and the fire alarm. However I was surprised at how long it has taken to agree on our front door.

I still don’t understand it completely but because of the size of the shop there are different fire regulations governing what is an acceptable entrance and in particular it seems to matter how the doors open. At one point it looked like there was going to be something like a porch but it seems even that isn’t acceptable.

Complying with all the fire regulations was always going to be the most likely cause of delay with the installation of the sprinklers being the biggest worry, but without wanting to jinx myself it looks like the sprinklers at least won’t be a problem. I didn’t envisage agreeing on the type of door we are going to have would be a bigger issue.

Our fall back date, so we would still be ready for Christmas, was the middle of November and that is now what we have agreed on as being our opening date. Depending on how things go with the move and whether there is any snagging in any of the building work we now plan to open on Thursday 14 or Friday 15 November. To be honest while it will be great to have more retail space we are most looking forward to having more storage space and in particular enough space for all our extra stock.

The shop left empty opposite our new shop when GAME closed has already been taken with an announcement due soon for who is moving in, and the vaccination centre which actually proved to be a bonus for our footfall when they moved next door to our current shop have moved and will now be opposite too! There is still no news as to what is happening with my old shop when we leave but as I’ve said it is a fantastic location and we are only leaving to get more space and of course we aren’t moving very far.

With Christmas now on the horizon I wouldn’t be looking to open any later than mid-November so it is a relief that all those concerned are very confident this new date will be easily achievable given we have given it an extra two weeks rather than rushing to have everything ready only a week later.

As a bonus our latest employee Euan, who we got on a free transfer when GAME closed, had already booked a holiday for the original opening week so was unavailable, but now we will be fully staffed for our first week and of course straight after that it is Record Store Day Black Friday.