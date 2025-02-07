Sick of the mad world of Trump? I prefer to live in the 1980s - Susan Morrison

BBC TV's Antiques Roadshow presenter Fiona Bruce uncovers more hidden gems

Dunno about you, but I've just about given up watching the news. It's an unrelenting tidal wave of orange tinted madness. Even the newsreaders are losing their mildly peppy upbeat manner.

Any day now we'll join Reporting Scotland to find those once beautifully groomed anchor women face first across the shiny desk, clutching empty gin bottles, mumbling “he’s demanding we sell him Lewis, gift wrap it and ship it across the Atlantic…

In televisual terms, I’m taking refuge in the 1970s and 80s. We thought things were scary then. Looks like we barely knew the half of it.

Of course, we had to deal with the Bomb. Life could have been blasted out of existence in minutes, but we coped with it by wearing neon and having stonkingly good music.

Now we’re looking at the slow creep of a planet that one day is going to decide we humans are essentially annoying lodgers who’ve overstayed their welcome and evict.

We had to cope with Thatcher, but we did that by drinking quite a lot of cheap cider. At least that woman had a brain and an ideology, two things missing in the wiring of the Diet Coke King of the USA.

I protested and chanted ‘Maggie, Maggie, Maggie, out, out, out’, and for decades I kept my grudges warm against our first female prime minister. But by jingo, what I wouldn’t give to see her in a room with Trump for just five minutes. She’d have handbagged that combover into his collar.

Yes, I’m getting old enough to tune out of the 21st century. Of an evening now I turn to the consolation of what I imagine they call legacy television. The Antiques Roadshow is always a safe bet.

Some things have never changed. That stoic face when the expert says no, actually, it's a copy so your granddad was fibbing all along.

And of course, the moment when it turns out that granny was quite right in saying this was a valuable painting. Cue that peculiarly British tightening of the lips, that killing of a victorious smile. No-one wants to think we’re crowing over good fortune.

‘Oh’, the lucky family say, ‘how nice to know, but this grimly realistic portrayal of the beheading of Saint John just so reminds us of granny. We’ll never sell it’

You and I both know that is nuts. I’ll bet that dame has the cruise holiday booked before she gets home.

A charming pair of giggly girls turned up in an episode from a few years back. They had a stunning Biba dress. The expert went nuts and told them it was worth £200.

Yes, I know. 200 smackers for a dress that cost £40 back in the day, £15 if you got the knock-off version from What Every Woman Wants or to give it its proper name ‘Everies’.

Admittedly, the girls turned up with an original in incredible condition. You were lucky to get through the night in the Everies version. If you think about it, the cheapo copy is probably more valuable. Even fewer of them will have survived.

The Biba beauty is worth nearly double that now, I checked. Well, if that doesn’t prove things were better with shellsuits, Miners make-up and Rising Damp then I don’t what does.

Had enough of the 21st century. I’m going back to the 80s. Pass the legwarmers.