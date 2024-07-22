Joanna Cherry congratulates Labour's Scott Arthur on replacing her as the MP for Edinburgh South West (Picture: Katielee Arrowsmith/SWNS)

A little belated but congrat-ulations to all the MPs elected. The Labour Party has made history by securing an overwhelming majority in the recent general election. This achievement deserves recognition, highlighting the appeal of its “change” message.

For the SNP, the election night was a challenging one. As an SNP MP candidate and Group Leader, witnessing the defeat of diligent SNP MPs across Scotland was a tough pill to swallow. The results prompt crucial questions about the future direction of the SNP, the relationships at City of Edinburgh Council, and for Scottish Independence.

The next few months will likely provide clarity. The SNP must now rebuild and reposition itself. Despite the setback, it’s vital to respect the democratic process and the electorate’s will.

But consider this: why was the SNP’s 45 per cent vote share in 2019 insufficient for a mandate to seek a second referendum, yet Labour’s 36 per cent vote share now empowers it to deny such a referendum? This discrepancy highlights ongoing debates about democratic representation and the First-past-the-post system.

Councillor Simita Kumar is leader of the SNP group on Edinburgh City Council

The headlines post-election has painted a difficult picture for the SNP. Losing an election for the first time in 17 years, even with a 30 per cent vote share is significant. However, it would be foolish to declare the independence debate dead and buried. This moment should serve as a catalyst for renewed reflection and revitalised discussion around independence, coupled with genuine engagement with the electorate.

Personally, I hope that the new Labour Government will utilise its extraordinary power and platform to implement meaningful change, distinguishing itself from the previous Tory government and its harmful policies. A critical first step could be the removal of the two-child benefit cap, a move that would lift many vulnerable children and families out of poverty.

On a local level, with Dr. Scott Arthur elected as an MP, my attention turns to Cllr Cammy Day. Will he extend a cooperative gesture to his former SNP colleagues, or will he continue to cosy up with his Tory or Liberal Democrat buddies? Let’s watch this space!