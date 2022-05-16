Sir Angus Grossart has died at the age of 85 after a short illness (Picture: Neil Hanna)

For decades, he has played a seminal role in the development and funding of many of the country’s leading cultural institutions, whilst personally embodying the best of Scottish cultural diplomacy.

Sir Angus, who passed away peacefully at the age of 85, was well known as a past chairman of the National Museums of Scotland, the National Galleries of Scotland and the Heritage Lottery Fund in Scotland.

The recently re-opened Burrell Collection owes much to Sir Angus, who played a key role in its refurbishment, having chaired The Burrell Renaissance and donated £1m personally to the project.

He played a similarly significant role with the Scottish Culture Summit, which brings together culture ministers and leading players from around the world as well as many international dialogue events he hosted over the years in Scotland.

It was an honour as Scotland’s Cabinet Secretary for Culture to be able to discuss the opportunities for the nation’s cultural life with Sir Angus. In recent months, I had a number of extended meetings with him, most recently in person at St Andrew’s House in Edinburgh.

Much has been written about the remarkable business career of Sir Angus and his huge contribution to Scotland’s financial and business world and its success.

For me it his role as a giant patron of the arts that he will be most remembered for. Sir Angus Grossart will be quite rightly remembered as Scotland’s “renaissance man”.