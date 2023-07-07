Sir Walter Scott took on lead role in Indiana Jones and The Missing Crown Jewels - Susan Morrison

In 1818 Sir Walter Scott took on the role of Scotland's Indiana Jones

He didn’t get ours, because in a surprisingly forward-thinking move, the Scots whipped the shiny hats out of Dunnottar Castle and gave them to a minister and his wife, who buried them under the floor of the kirk at Kinneff. They did bring them out every now and then for a bit of airing.

I wonder if they ever considered trying the crown on at least once.

They got the Honours back in time for the 1660 Restoration of Charles II and then, in 1707, at the Union of the Parliaments, they put them in a big wooden chest in Edinburgh Castle, and basically forgot about them.

Well, we’ve all done that. Put that valuable thing somewhere so safe we can’t remember where it actually is.

It took Sir Walter Scott in 1818 to take on the lead role in Indiana Jones and The Missing Crown Jewels. He rampaged through the Castle until that great moment when they were found a strong box.

I like to think that when he opened the chest and saw that glittering collection of gold, diamonds and rubies, the light reflected on his face. You know, like that moment in Raiders, when Indy is about to lift the golden statuette.

You can imagine the music swelling the background as Walt raised his treasure up from the dark, candlelight flickering on the very crown James V wore.

Alright, the background music is a bit of artistic licence on my part.

At least I cut out the bit about a giant stone ball rumbling loose to squash whoever disturbs the rest of the Honours of Scotland.

We should be thankful to Sir Walt.

He gave us back a seriously important tourist attraction, and our own glittery bits of royal regalia to present to the newest Charles in the franchise.

