Smoking is one of the factors which have the greatest impact on life span

It might come as no surprise, but it concluded that little physical activity, stress, smoking and opioid use had the greatest impact on life span and were associated with a 30 to 45 per cent higher risk of death, with a 20 per cent increase in the risk of death being associated with a poor diet, binge drinking and poor sleep hygiene.

A lack of positive social relationships was associated with a 5 per cent increased risk of dying. So, eight contributory factors which could lead to an earlier death, but which could be addressed relatively easily.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A separate study indicated that including olive oil in your diet could assist in reducing your risk of dying from dementia.

Apparently, consuming more than half a tablespoon of olive oil per day is “linked to a 28 per cent lower risk of dying from the condition compared with those who never or rarely eat the oil,” researchers say.

Researchers also said that they were surprised by just how much could be gained with the adoption of one, two or three, or all eight lifestyle factors saying: “The earlier the better, but even if you only make a small change in your 40s, 50s or 60s it is still beneficial.”