SNP an ever-growing political phenomenon - Angus Robertson

Winnie Ewing arrives in London to take up her seat in the House of Commons after winning the Hamilton by-election in 1967 (Picture: Terry Fincher/Getty Images)

The party was founded on April 7, 1934 and has been an ever-growing political phenomenon as the desire for Scottish independence and, now, membership in the European Union, has grown in its appeal.

Pivotal moments throughout the SNP’s history have marked waypoints on our journey to government today. The 1967 Hamilton by-election victory by Winnie Ewing brought the SNP into the national spotlight, signalling its emergence as a serious political contender.

This victory, coupled with subsequent electoral successes, pressured the UK government to consider devolution leading to the establishment of the Kilbrandon Commission and proposals for a Scottish Assembly; now the Scottish Parliament.

From then on, greater successes saw us become the largest party in Scotland and, at one point, the largest party in Europe per head of population. Of course, our vision for Scotland is not yet realised and there is much more to do.

Today’s political landscape shows us why, more than ever, independence in Europe is necessary. The Tories and Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour Party have both hitched their wagon to a broken Brexit Britain, with a joint commitment to austerity and spending cuts and lack of ambition for Scotland’s enormous energy potential.