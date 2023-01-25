Robin Hood, played by Patrick Troughton in 1953, may not have been as generous as the UK Government (Picture: Ron Case/Keystone/Getty Images)

And oh so predictably, in piled Nationalist councillor Lesley Macinnes, their local finance spokesperson, to lambast the UK Government as “reverse Robin Hoods” because the application for £20m to fund Inch Park’s redevelopment hadn’t made the cut. But was it Turnabout Friar Tuck who put £300m into the Edinburgh City Region Deal, or Will Switcheroo Scarlet who handed over £16m for the Granton Gasholder?

It’s not that Inch Park was not a worthy project, but so too was the Cockenzie power station site regeneration which received £11.3m. And with the SNP’s track record, no wonder stepping in with £27m for a new Fair Isle ferry was prioritised.

“It’s clear councils are losing out and communities most in need are being sidelined,” she said without a smidgin of irony, while Edinburgh Council once again wrestles with a multi-million-pound gap caused by the SNP’s relentless stripping of local authority resources.

But sounding a bit Conservative herself, she added: “It’s about time the Tories stopped pretending this wasn’t our money to begin with.” Really? Tories don’t pretend “our” money is anyone’s other than the tax-payers.