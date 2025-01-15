SNP leader not far off the mark with ‘pretend opposition’ jibe

SNP leader Simita Kumar says the city council is ‘at a crossroads’

Having failed to secure a leading role for her group up at the City Chambers it was predictable that SNP leader Simita Kumar would take the opportunity to have a go at the Liberal Democrats through the pages of this paper.

On Monday she opened her column thus: “Edinburgh’s city council is at a crossroads and the Labour Party’s inability to lead effectively has become a glaring liability. Following the suspension of their former leader over serious allegations of misconduct and fraud, Labour’s position has gone from bad to worse.”

She does not pull any punches when she lays the blame for this state of affairs at the Lib Dems’ door. Commenting on their refusal to contest the leadership of the council she opines that: “It is clear to all – Lib Dems would rather be in a ‘pretend opposition’ instead of real administration to help provide solutions instead of feigning shock when things go wrong.”

And she is not far off the mark. Her group is the largest on the council but apparently due to the attitude and actions of the leadership of the last SNP run administration, Labour, Lib Dems and the Tories want nothing to do with them, which is a bit harsh on Councillor Kumar as she wasn’t even on the council then.

While there is no doubt that the leadership style of the previous administration hardly attracted praise and admiration from the groups that were in opposition, the fact that the two groups that favour Scottish independence (SNP and Greens) have been isolated is surely convenient.

When I was the leader of the SNP Group, I successfully negotiated two coalition agreements, first with the Lib Dems and then with Labour, by convincing them that the question of independence was a matter for the Scottish Parliament and not the city council. A view that I feel sure Councillor Kumar would also support.

So, she has inherited a “no win” situation. One that was not of her making but one she is being penalised for. Which brings us back to the Lib Dems. As the second largest group on the council the electorate could be forgiven for thinking that they would be keen to take over the reins of power – but no such thing.

Instead, they have attempted to mask their reluctance to take over by implying that it is a political stance rather than the one that it is. They should come clean and let the public know the real reason for their reticence. That is, that many of them have employment outside the city chambers and that they they do not want to jeopardise by devoting the time they would be expected to spend as the city administration.

However, I very much doubt that their election leaflets said “Vote Lib Dem for a council opposition” or that their candidates knocked on doors asking householders – “Can I rely on your vote to be an opposition councillor?”

I am not a member of any political party and I do not know, nor have I ever spoken to, Councillor Kumar, but she does make a valid point. The Lib Dems may well have what it takes to form an administration and might have talented members within their ranks, but if they continue with this tactic we will never know.