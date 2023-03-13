It’s with great pride and confidence in the future that I cast my vote for Humza Yousaf to be our next party leader and Scotland’s First Minister. The heavy responsibility of this role cannot be overstated. At home, we entrust the First Minister to carry out the duties of government with diligence, empathy, and strength. Abroad, they are the first representative and advocate for our nation.

This is a job Humza Yousaf is ready to take on. Having successfully executed his duties in tough Cabinet posts, he has the experience and knowledge to govern effectively. He has the vision to show the Scottish people what we can do with the powers of independence and has given the strongest commitment to standing up to Westminster's interference in our affairs. By far, he holds the greatest confidence of our elected members, councillors and key grassroots activists and is the candidate who can galvanise and inspire the young and generations to come.

His bold economic and social plans will see local communities empowered, poverty reduced, minorities’ rights protected and advanced, Scots given a stake in our enormous resources, and housing stock made more accessible. That’s just the beginning.

As a party and movement, in challenging times, now more than ever we need to come together and put our shoulders to the wheel. Humza Yousaf is the person to unite, re-energise and inspire us to govern effectively for all in Scotland and win our independence.

Angus Robertson is SNP MSP for Edinburgh Central and Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary

