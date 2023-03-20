The three candidates have shown their endurance, touring the length and breadth of the country at local SNP hustings, as well as scrutiny from numerous media debates. My choice for party leader is Humza Yousaf. But I encourage all SNP members to read the proposals from the three candidates and consider their vote carefully.

Members should have an email from SNP HQ with their link to the voting system online. There, they will be allowed to rank one, two or all candidates in order of preference. At this time, it is crucial as many members as possible give their views so that the new leader has the full backing of the party. I have total confidence in the process of electing our new leader. The party is in full control of the procedures and has commissioned a well-known and trusted third party to execute the technical element of the ballot.

Under our new leader, there will be much to do to continue to build support for independence. Now is the time to capitalise on our past success and to continue to show that Scotland can govern itself successfully as an EU member state and that a better path awaits through independence.

Angus Robertson is the SNP MSP for Edinburgh Central and Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary