Kate Forbes, campaigning to lead her party and her country, suddenly truthfully says she wouldn’t have voted in favour of same-sex marriage and she’s not too keen on people who have children outside of wedlock.

In the background, I thought I heard some noise. Probably her media trainer throwing themselves down some stairs, closely followed by a baffled electorate saying as one “What, now? Eh?”, and perhaps the rasp of a Bluebell match being struck to turn her campaign into a Mossmorran flame-out.

And yet, here we have it. A politician tells the truth. She could not have voted for gay weddings as a matter of conscience, said Kate, it's against her faith, and, apparently she lives in 1952. Wouldn’t surprise me if she is an avid reader of The People’s Friend. But not on a Sunday, obviously.

Kate’s life manual is The Bible, as interpreted by the Free Church of Scotland. That’s a tad worrying. Not known for their tolerance, the Wee Free. They are fond of the furious Old Testament God – a deity big on smiting, planet-wide floods, and turning people into pillars of salt.

The Wee Free does not do pick’n’mix beliefs. It’s a full-on commitment to not coveting your neighbour's oxen, marriage being a boy/girl thing and, I’m guessing, stoning adulterers. We’re talking full-on, three-hour fire and brimstone sermons here, not those waffly churches which have tambourines at Sunday services and a minister who insists you call him Dave.

For a user guide to run a country, the Bible hasn’t really kept up with science. If Kate isn’t keen on gay marriage, what would future First Minister Forbes make of educational establishments teaching evolution? Too late Mrs Forbes realised her error and is apologising to anyone who will listen. Ach, Kate, don’t apologise. You told the truth and shamed the Devil. He’s probably the better politician, willing to say anything to con a voter.