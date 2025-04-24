SNP ministers’ reward for failure - Sue Webber
It didn’t go unnoticed that this bumper pay rise, which has been described as a reward for failure, comes at a time when hard-working Scots are being clobbered by SNP and Labour taxes and below inflation pay rises of their own.
Across Edinburgh, people will be asking what these SNP sycophants have done to deserve this pay rise, given that the roads are still a disgrace, anti-social behaviour has skyrocketed, and teacher numbers are falling across the city and housing is in crisis.
What has the Culture Secretary done to earn this boost when several city arts venues, including Summerhall, are shutting down?
Why is the Health Secretary getting a pay rise when our new eye hospital remains a distant promise and waiting lists are spiralling out of control?
And why is the Transport Secretary in line for a hike when the city’s roads are still in ruin?
John Swinney claims that his ministers are ‘entitled’ to this payrise but it works both ways. The people of Edinburgh are entitled to a good standard of public services, but the SNP continually fail to deliver it.
That doesn’t sound like value for money to me.
