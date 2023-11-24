​Once again the castle seems under siege by a totally fabulous army summoned by the Queen of the Fairies. Yes, the Christmas Market is back in town.

Edinburgh Christmas Market and Princes Street Gardens. Picture: Ian Georgeson

Yes, it's as camp and tacky as Liberace’s candelabra, but I quite like it, although I do think it's a treat best enjoyed from afar. Well, on the other side of Princes Street, at least.

I’m lucky, my kids are too old now to badger me for shots on the rides.

A couple of kids wanting a couple of goes on the Carousel and the Runaway Train and that's going to cost a bit, especially for families financially hurting this year.

There’s a brilliant initiative to give out 5000 tickets to organisations working with disadvantaged folk in the city, and people with an Edinburgh postcode get a 20 per cent discount off those big rides like the Ferris Wheel, but it's those smaller rides the little ones really like. Come on, who doesn't love a hurl about on a merry-go-round horse?

There are families in the city who can’t even think about a shot on the dodgems.

Just an idea, perhaps next year we could set up some sort of vouchers or buy-a-ticket system for these rides to let these children get a shot on the Helter Skelter or a run through Santa’s Fun House?

I’d happily bung a few quid in to let a child get queasy on the Cup and Saucer, although I draw the line at helping with any post-ride small child clean up.

Perhaps one of those great organisations working with disadvantaged families could help to make sure that tickets go to the right people.

And yes, I know this is a total frivolity and we should be making sure folks have food and heat, but we all need a little fun, especially at Christmas.

I’m also lucky to be a coward and no power on earth will get me on that Flying Chair contraption currently swirling people around above Jenners.