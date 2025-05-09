So many in politics unwilling to listen to public

An Edinburgh council spokesperson said they carried out full checks on each provider.

I was reminded this week of a core lesson Margaret Thatcher gave Conservatives – that we are elected to serve, not elected to rule. As councillors we use our ears in our wards and our mouths in the council chamber – not the other way around like so many in other political parties.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edinburgh City Council yesterday exposed the lack of listening when several motions appeared expressing ideological views and decrying the decision of the Supreme Court to determine the meaning of “a woman” in law.

There was also a challenge to a Conservative motion recognising the separate decision of the Court of Session confirming that the law says there should be single-sex toilet spaces in our schools. Our ask was that the council complies with the law and that officers highlight to us and the public what changes this makes necessary. Neither of these legal decisions changed the law – they just confirmed what it means. Neither removed any “rights” from anyone and both remind us of longstanding public policy provision that provides single-sex spaces to protect the rights and safety of women and girls in public buildings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Every poll I have seen, in Scotland or UK-wide, confirms to me that the public broadly support the current law. Most of us want to ensure there is no direct discrimination against Trans people, or any other individual, but that needs practical solutions that retain the safety and rights of women. The tone-deaf approach of others on the council contrasts starkly with the public. All bar colleagues in the Labour Party addressed the issue in the language of some unachievable absolute “equality” which flies in the face of the practicalities of complying with the law.

The Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) gender ideology they promote is clear and they intend to press it on the public regardless of whether it is wanted. All to the disadvantage of women as so obviously demonstrated by For Women Scotland and other campaign groups.

I reminded the council that our stated risk policy is that we should always comply with regulatory and legislative requirements. Meanwhile, others made virtue signalling “solidarity” statements about minority interests. We shouldn’t play fast and loose with women’s safety – they are the majority of our population. It is sad that the most extreme challenges to the current law came from far left-wing men based on a flawed ideology that ignores the basics of science regarding biological sex.

What these court rulings expose is the unwillingness of so many in politics to listen to the public. If this is a culture war I know where it stems from – it isn’t the general public – and it certainly isn’t over.

Iain Whyte is Conservative councillor for Craigentinny/Duddingston Ward and leader of the Conservative group on Edinburgh City Council