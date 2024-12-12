So what was it that attracted you to billionaire Fayed? - Fiona Duff

Mohamed Al Fayed. Photo: Shaun Curry/AFP via Getty Images

There’s something about some men being in positions of power, fame or influence that must do something to their eyesight.

I mean, I am not going to mention any names of those currently being accused of ‘inappropriate behaviour’, but what do they see when they look in the mirror of a morning?

Do they really think that they are irresistible, is that an Adonis that they see before themselves? Why else would they think that women would find their advances, vocally or by text, something that makes them swoon and fall into their arms in a besotted manner?

I can’t imagine what I would have done if Harvey Weinstein had got all lecherous (I can mention him because he is in the clink due to his horrendous actions) as he is incredibly unpleasant to look at. A bit like some sort of waxwork that has been left out in the midday sun.

As for Mohammed al Fayed who had features more akin to a frog than a human, let’s just hope he is roasting in hell. One of the problems is that there are some women who are more interested in bank accounts than sparkling personalities or good looks.

Find me an unattractive billionaire who doesn’t have some gorgeous gal on his arm. It is like looking for the teeth in a hen. Having worked in television circles many moons ago I can attest to the fact that there are quite a few famous faces and high heid yins who feel that they have a right to make all sorts of comments that no mother would allow her son to say.

Of course, it may have changed over the years, but I came across many a man who wouldn’t look me in the eye, as they were more interested in an area just over 30 centimeters below.

If I wore a short skirt there would be remarks made to me, as if I was deaf or immune to their off key thoughts.

If all the women I worked with called them out, there would hardly be a face of the non-fairer type still on the gogglebox. Still, I survived, as did most of the rest of us, although I am sure that there are others for whom this is still a trauma that they are dealing with.

So men when you think something like that just keep it to yourself.