So will you fancy taking breakfast at Tiffany’s pavement cafe? - Vladimir McTavish

Council plan should lead to more al fresco dining

Edinburgh City Council has approved plans for outdoor hospitality areas to open an hour and a half earlier from the start of July, from 9am to 7.30am.

While this will be great news for anyone who would want to be sitting on the pavement at that time of day, it strikes me as a fairly uncontroversial move. Yet it has raised “concerns” from most of the usual quarters.

Predictably the Cockburn Association are among those raising concerns. Well, they would, wouldn’t they? After all, a bunch of people who are appalled by someone in the New Town painting their front door pink will be utterly horrified by the idea that somebody could be served square sausage in a roll outdoors at 7.30 in the morning.

Apparently the major concern is over “noise”. Really? It’s only people eating breakfast, for goodness sake. Nobody’s going to be playing the bagpipes.

How many people, on how many days of the year, are going to want to have breakfast outdoors at a cafe in Edinburgh at half-seven in the morning? I would imagine very few.

Furthermore, people who get up at that time of day tend by nature to be relatively peaceful. On top of that, breakfast must surely be the quietest meal of the day. When did you last have a loud breakfast?

Porridge makes virtually no sound. Even cornflakes aren’t so crunchy that eating them al fresco is going to disturb the neighbours.

I’m reckoning the only people desperate to eat breakfast out-of-doors in the early morning will be hungover smokers in need of their first fag of the day along with their morning coffee.

The odd coughing fit aside, these folk tend to be unbelievably quiet. Unless they throw up their bacon and eggs, of course. Which we all know is a distinct possibility. In which case, noise will be the least “concern” raised by passers-by.

I’m all in favour of the plan, if it helps local catering businesses and gives the city a more continental vibe.

I won’t be taking advantage of it myself. I’m very seldom awake at 7.30 in the morning. Will there be a huge overnight craze for having tea and toast next to a bus stop at rush hour? Probably not. The weather should see to that.