So you think you’re funny? Come talent spotting with us​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ - Karen Koren

Jack Docherty in The Chief - No Apologies

We are at the halfway point of another wonderful Edinburgh Festival Fringe and so far we’ve seen a fantastic amount of talent on display at Gilded Balloon.

There have been sell out shows, award winners, international acts, charity fundraising and even some Scottish sunshine making an appearance!

Our sell out shows have included the inimitable Mhairi Black, Jack Docherty’s glorious return as The Chief as well as newcomers like John Meagher and Kim Blythe, but we also have a whole host of shows just about to begin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The comedy theatre play in tribute to Andy Gray, Chemo Savvy, will kick off tonight. I’m very proud to be producing the play which features Andy’s Panto buddies and BBC Scotland’s ‘River City’ regulars Grant Stott, Jordan Young and Gail Watson.

We are very excited at welcoming Broadside Ballads - a multimedia performance from a Scottish supergroup featuring members if iconic Scottish bands Del Amitri, Orange Juice and the Bluebells which will be a must for any Scottish music fans!

I’ve been delighted to welcome back some old friends too, including Canadian comics Chris Locke and Seán Cullen for an hour of good old fashioned comedy, they are Chris and Sean: 2 Sailors Who are Nuts!

As seen on shows like The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and the Late Late Show, the comics are now performing hilarious character comedy as two sailors on shore leave getting up to some serious shenanigans!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s been one of my favourite shows I’ve seen so far, so don’t miss out.

Part of my role is to see as many shows as possible since we’re already booking for 2025’s Festival.

Some of my top highlights have included classic comedy from Elvis McGonagall, a debut hour from Kathleen Hughes and our good friend Michelle Brasier, who always puts on an incredible show blending storytelling and song.

We’re looking ahead to the final of our comedy newcomer competition So You Think You’re Funny? which will see us welcome back former winner Maisie Adam to host what is set to be a thrilling final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s always one of the highlights of August to see a new crop of comedians compete for the prize and know that the future of comedy is in good hands!

Hope you see as many shows as possible at this amazing Festival of ours.