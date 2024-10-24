TV presenter Graham Norton compered the show for many years

Since its inception in 1988, the annual So You Think You’re Funny? competition has been a pivotal platform for launching the careers of some of the most influential comedians working in the industry today.

I was reminded of how So You think You’re Funny? came to be, when I was at the installation of Simon Fanshawe OBE as Rector of Edinburgh University last week.

Simon played a crucial role in bringing the competition to Edinburgh. It was first on at Mayfest in Glasgow and Simon invited me to be a judge. He then suggested that I take over the competition and bring it to Edinburgh, which I did that same year and it has been one of the most rewarding things I have done during my career.

Delving into our archive is always a delight, transporting me back to memorable moments from past competitions.

From Graham Norton compering for many years as well as Bill Bailey. Julian Clary announced the winners in the wrong order in 2005 making Tom Allen third instead of the winner which he was – embarrassing! David O’Doherty crowned our 2017 champion Maisie Adam. It’s encouraging to see the impact the competition has had in fostering emerging talent. So many memories.

This year, we were honoured to have the incomparable Sue Perkins as our guest judge, who announced Alana Jackson as our worthy winner. A proud Glaswegian now thriving in London, Alana Jackson is a perfect fusion of two of my passions: championing women in comedy and propelling Scottish voices.

Alana’s triumphant set at the So You Think You’re Funny? grand final really was incredible – well-paced and clever with downright hilarious storytelling. Her delivery and magnetic stage presence captivated the audience resulting in, if I am remembering correctly, the longest ever standing ovation upon a contestant being announced as the So You Think You're Funny? winner.

It’s so exciting to see Alana display such talent so early on. If her exceptional final set is any indication, the trajectory of her career promises to be a rapid one. For her, the sky is not just the limit – it’s just the beginning of an extraordinary career in comedy.

We’ll be opening applications for next year’s So You Think You’re Funny? in the coming months where the hunt will begin for the next Tom, Maisie or Alana, and I cannot wait to get started.