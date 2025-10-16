Soft line on drugs not working - Sue Webber

First Minster John Swinney’s self-congratulatory conference speech failed to mention the SNP’s fantastic record on drug and alcohol addiction.

Last year, alcohol deaths were down to the lowest level since 2019 and there were 155 fewer drug deaths than 2023. Well done SNP?

But of course, it wasn’t mentioned because their record remains utterly shameful, with 1185 deaths from alcohol-related causes and 1017 drug fatalities last year, and there were 607 suspected drug deaths in the first six months of 2025, up 18 on last year.

It is, therefore, beyond disgraceful that last week the SNP and Greens ganged up in the Scottish Parliament to kill off the Conservatives’ proposed Right to Rehab Bill, which would have guaranteed access to proper treatment to break fatal habits.

The legislation was developed with the help of the Faces and Voices of Recovery UK charity, led by people who have survived addiction, but there was more than a suspicion it was voted down because of a loathing for its proposer, the former Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross.

If true, there would be few words to describe the kind of politician who would put personal animosity ahead of a compassionate programme to save people’s lives, but disgusting would be a start.

Instead, John Swinney is sticking to the current approach of legitimising and normalising destructive addictions through free methadone and drug consumption rooms, while his Lord Advocate has downgraded possession of Class A drugs to a warning.

More families will grieve, but at least drug dealers will be happy.