Solving sex crime is one of Edinburgh's top priorities - DCI Brian Manchester

DCI Brian Manchester-

My name is Brian Manchester and I began my policing career with Lothian and Borders in 2001, where I worked in response and community policing in the West End and Corstorphine.

I became a detective in 2006 and carried out a number of roles in proactive at Leith, CID at Gayfield and public protection at Edinburgh' s old facility at the Gyle, before moving to the Major Investigation Team in 2011, when it was created.

After being promoted to Detective Sergeant in 2014, I carried out roles within the Proactive Unit in Midlothian, East Lothian and Scottish Borders.

I became a Detective Inspector for PPU in West Lothian in January 2018, moving to DI for CID and Proactive in West Lothian in February 2021.

In December 2021 I replaced DCI Iain Ramsay at Edinburgh's PPU, with Iain now overseeing the city's CID. In my short time within this post I have been thoroughly impressed by the professionalism and dedication of my officers when investigating very serious sexual crimes and offences committed against our most vulnerable people.

The sentencing of Brian Mclintock last week is a prime example of how a thorough investigation brings a perpetrator of significant sex crimes to justice.

The 31-year-old was given a six year prison sentence and an Order of Lifelong Restriction, having been found guilty of 14 charges, including rape, sexual assault and assault.

It's not just reactive investigations that we undertake within PPU, however, and my officers continue to support the ongoing domestic abuse campaign.

Working alongside colleagues from local policing and PPCW Division we conduct daily bail and warrant checks on domestic abuse offenders to mitigate against further offending, while at the same time supporting and signposting survivors of these crimes to any additional assistance they may require.

Tackling sex crimes and offences against the most vulnerable remains one of Edinburgh's top priorities and I would urge anyone who needs to report any such matter, to do so immediately.

You will be listened to, your report will be investigated and you will be fully supported by Police Scotland.