Edinburgh's Christmas Market has opened for 2024.

Down here in the Republic, we can always tell when the Christmas Market has begun. We can hear the screams from people strapped into chairs and whirled about in midair. Either that or it’s the shrieks of punters being told the price of a gingerbread hot chocolate.

The Scrooges will complain about it and yes, it’s pricey, crowded and garish, but I have some advice for those who don’t like Christmas markets. Don’t go.

Edinburgh’s market has been voted the most beautiful in Europe. The actual voting process seems to have been somewhat limited. Some outfit analysed how many pictures people put up about Christmas markets and Edinburgh appeared most often. Don’t forget, the entire city-centre bang-shoot of stalls and rides is essentially photo-bombed by one of the world’s most dramatic castles. That might have something to do with it.

Cardiff was number 10, with its Christmas and German Market. Bet that shook Cologne, Stuttgart and Dresden, places which are actually in Germany. Presumably they just refer to their German Christmas Markets as “Christmas markets”.

We have our returning German contingent, too, and very welcome they are, but I can’t help but wonder how Germany cornered the market on wooden stalls selling hollowed out lumps of rock salt that glow when you put tea lights in them?

Is it because they’re good at bratwurst? Believe me, you can buy a whole load of the stuff cheap in Lidl. Get yourself a packet of hot dog rolls, slather on the mustard/ketchup of your choice and go sit in the garden with some fairy lights. Throw in some hot chocolate and that’s your German Christmas Market experience right there.

Don’t get me wrong, I have nothing against the Germans, but perhaps we should invite other nations to tender for the position of Market Central. What, for example, would Papua New Guinea bring to the festivities in the city? What could we expect from a Christmas Market Barbados-style? I think I rather fancy a rum punch over a gluhwein for a change.

Well, perhaps Christmas belongs to the Germans, but Hogmanay will always belong to us.