Some exciting addition to this year’s Festival Fringe line-up - Karen Koren

Mhairi Black will embrace her dark sense of humour as she reflects on her time in Westminster

Mhairi Black’s first foray into the Fringe with Politics Isn’t For Me is a particular highlight.

After becoming the youngest person ever elected to the House of Commons at the age of 20, Mhairi embraces her dark sense of humour as she reflects on her time in Westminster with a first-hand, ruthlessly honest look at 21st century politics.

Mhairi approached me at the end of last year to discuss doing a Fringe show. I was absolutely delighted to meet up with her and had some wonderful chats. I know she will delight audiences with her acerbic wit.

We love presenting honest, challenging and talented women at the festival.

Comedian Grace Campbell presents a hilarious and unhinged exploration of adulthood, relationships and mental health, spurred on by the strange events that happened when her dog went into heat, in the show aptly named Grace Campbell Is On Heat.

There’s also the remarkable Michelle Brasier, who after her sold out run last year returns with Legacy, exploring the woman she might have been had she made different choices.

Acclaimed stand-up Harriet Dyer performs new show Skin; award winning comedian Juliette Burton showcases two new shows with Hopepunk and chat show Talking Crazy and Kate Lois-Elliott dives into family life in a cult in How to Belong Without Joining A Cult.

Social media star Christopher Hall presents Girl For All Seasons after garnering a huge fan base online with his background singer sketches leading him to collaborations with Shania Twain and Kylie.

Millennials will get to relive their youth at Primary School Bangers Live, an hour of pure nostalgia as audiences step back in time with singalong tunes, throwback mashups and comic reflections on growing up in the 90s.

One of the modern day masters of silent comedy, Japanese artist Ketch returns with an explosive new all-ages comedy show filled with music, magic and mime in Ketch Sketch. The whole family can also enjoy mind bending magic with magician Kevin Quantum’s illusions in Anti-Gravity.

A nod to my daughter, Katy’s newest addition to the family, Baby Penny, families can enjoy Sing, Sign and Sensory; a creative and immersive workshop tailor-made for 0-2 year-olds.