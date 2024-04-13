Some Scottish vinyl to tempt fans on Record Store Day - Kevin Buckle

Scottish singer Shirley Manson also has a release for Record Store Day with her band Garbage

We don’t order the vast amount of stock favoured by some shops but we still had more than 40 boxes to open with a few more to arrive.

Scottish bands are not particularly well represented and the bigger Scottish labels don’t really get involved in Record Store Day these days but there are still some interesting releases tempting folk to get involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The most Avalanche related release comes from The Gentle Waves, which was the solo project of Isobel Campbell, then of Belle and Sebastian. Swansong For You was her second album originally released in 2000 and not pressed on vinyl since that time.

Record Store Day will see the first vinyl LP release of Deacon Blue's Peace Will Come

The most current of the Scottish releases is Dead by Young Fathers. The 10th anniversary reissue of the Mercury Prize winning debut album comes for the first time packaged as a double album, with the original album on disc one and the second disc containing a series of B-sides and rarities which have never had a physical release before on the third side. The fourth side has an etching.

The oldest release comes from the Average White Band. Available on vinyl or any format for the first time and pressed on 140g white vinyl. These recently discovered tapes went missing from the mastering studio in 1974 and contain the long-lost concert at London’s Rainbow Theatre, when the band supported jazz legend Billy Cobham.

From 1995 there is the release of Big Country’s eighth studio album Why The Long Face. Only 3000 copies of this were pressed at the time so it is sure to be highly sought after by fans and comes on turquoise vinyl.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Released in September 2023 within the You Can Have It All – The Complete Albums Collection 14-CD Box Set, this is the first vinyl LP release of Deacon Blue’s Peace Will Come, the 12-track acoustic album that contains re-interpretations of some of the bands best loved songs, live favourites and cover versions. Limited to only 1000 copies it comes on white vinyl.

The tenth anniversary reissue of the Mercury Prize winning debut album Dead by Young Fathers comes for the first time packaged as a double album

A new collection of early versions of tracks that became Midge Ure’s debut solo album from 1985, The Gift, is another Record Store Day release. This vinyl exclusive includes a previously unreleased track only available on this release. This will be a one time pressing on The Vinyl Factory’s Eco-Jazz Recycled Vinyl.

Scottish singer Shirley Manson also has a release with her band Garbage. There are four new unreleased tracks featuring a cover of This Mortal Coil’s Song To The Siren and a brand new remix of the classic Bad Boyfriend which features Dave Grohl.

I’ve always taken a slightly different view to other shops opening at 9am instead of 8am and actively encouraging people not to queue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad