Something for everybody in the coming months - Kevin Buckle

Lots of music news for Scottish artists to report. With perfect timing given the recent super blue moon There Will Be Fireworks announced their third album Summer Moon will be released on 3 November and made the single Classic Movies available.

Ryan Star, Wheel Press

Hot on the heels of the offshoot album by Tiny Skulls Songs From Some Depressing Movie you wait ten years for a new album and then get two at once! Currently the album is only available to order from the band and there doesn’t appear to be a CD.

Not to be outdone in the time lapse stakes Ian Rankin favourites Star Wheel Press announced in July they would be touring their Life Cycle Of A Falling Bird album that came out in 2011.

Pitched as being done to help raise capital for the new album which as far as I’m aware has been ready for some time now I assume they mean to finance the obligatory vinyl. Let’s hope they do a CD too. You can catch the band playing at Thorne Records on Friday 22 September at 6pm.

Summer Moon, There Will Be Fireworks

We’ve been selling King Creosote albums for over 20 years going back to when Kenny Anderson had his own Fence label and Kenny has a new album out also on 3 November.

Monorail in Glasgow have their own signed silver vinyl and Assai have their ubiquitous Japanese inspired signed Obi strip gold vinyl version. Avalanche simply has the gold vinyl though we do appear to be six pounds cheaper than the rest and sensibly there is a double CD also available.

Rachel Sermanni has a new album Dreamer Awake out on 15 September and yes you guessed it there is a signed Obii vinyl edition at Assai while Monorail aren’t pre-selling it at all. Avalanche also has the ultra clear vinyl and is only four pounds cheaper this time.

I’ve yet to see any information myself and only Monorail appear to have it on their website but PAWS have a new album out on 27 October. There is evergreen vinyl and there doesn’t seem to be a CD.

When Wire played the Queen’s Hall in 2000 it was one of only a handful of gigs Avalanche has promoted over the years. Support was meant to be Snow Patrol but at the last minute they were offered a gig in London with the promise of an NME review something they had never managed and asked if they could pull out.

Life Without Buildings were quickly drafted in to replace them and both bands have albums reissued in the coming months. Songs For Polarbears is reissued on 10 November on Arctic White vinyl and with a free print while Any Other City is out on 29 September on pink/black splatter vinyl.

Just room to mention one more reissue and that is the tenth anniversary edition of Chvrches The Bones Of What You Believe out on 20 October. There is an indies only Crystal Clear vinyl edition and strangely no Obi version though Monorail just couldn’t let it lie and have 30 signed art cards.

Avalanche of course was one of a handful of shops asked to sell the first Chvrches ten inch which will now set you back £250.