Something sinister about the delay in revealing Edinburgh’s bridge of sighs

What's underneath the tarpaulin on the North Bridge? asks Susan Morrison

For a few years now I’ve enjoyed playing “Find the Number Seven Bus Stop up the Bridges”. It wanders about, depending on the No-Way-North/South-is-Shut status of North Bridge.

Sometimes it lurks on Chambers Street, which is quite nice because there’s a heating vent that blasts out warm air on wintery nights. Very cosy.

North Bridge may not be over the Kwai, but it is over budget, and the work has lasted way longer than expected. Of course it has. Did anyone in their right mind really think it would stick to plan? Check out the parliament, the trams and the ferries. Their original costs rocketed faster than the price of an Easyjet ticket. It’s all bargain basement until you want mad luxuries like allocated seats and three extra pairs of pants in your bag.

Well, it will be lovely when it is finished, but I can’t rid myself of a niggling doubt. I’m starting to suspect a replacement bridge lurks under all that flapping tarpaulin, and when the wrapping is taken away, we’ll be faced with the sort of concrete horror that graces Glenrothes. The word “graces” is doing a lot of heavy lifting there.

I think they’ve sold the original, just like London Bridge, to some deranged desert-dwelling American tech bro. There doesn’t seem to be a shortage of moneyed mad lads. Look at that Musk one. He bought a president. He seems to be regretting it now, though.

Perhaps they’ve cloned it. Mr Trump claimed that Mr Biden’s been cloned, so if he thinks they can clone a president, they can clone a bridge. Although I’m surprised that the sinister forces that switched to Robot Biden didn’t replace him with something snappier and less likely to glitch during debates.

They should have asked us. We invented cloning in Scotland. A sheep was well within our capabilities, so banging out an identical bridge isn’t a challenge too far. Well, we’ll just have to put up with the exasperating bus stop bingo for a while longer, but I’m telling you, there’s something sinister about the delay in revealing Edinburgh’s bridge of sighs.