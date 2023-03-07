The Scottish charitable organisation, which has been putting on concerts across Edinburgh since 2013, offers an extensive and varied programme of events throughout the year. Whether providing opportunities to up-and-coming Scottish performers or showcases for established artists from around the world, they aim to host the best acoustic jazz, folk and Americana gigs anywhere in Scotland.

Soundhouse plays an integral role in supporting our local music scene in Edinburgh and particularly through their own festival, Edinburgh Tradfest, which opens on Friday, April 28, this year. They have also been running a successful choir, led by Heather Macleod, since 2016. The group focuses on having fun through participation, spreading positivity, and providing an opportunity to socialise using music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, they are now looking to settle into a small-to-medium-sized venue in central Edinburgh. They need to find a place that suits their needs and allows them to flourish.

As long-time enthusiasts of live performance themselves, they look to provide a bespoke listener experience with excellent acoustics and clear sightlines to the stage. Their priority is offering a high-quality experience for an audience of about 300, who can easily access their shows by foot or public transport. They also require space for practice and recording studios, and equipment storage to further expand what they can offer!

I would encourage those interested to visit the Soundhouse website and observe the full list of upcoming events throughout Tradfest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Angus Robertson is the SNP MSP for Edinburgh Central and Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary