South Sub line - a vision worth backing

Foysol Choudhury MSP

Recently the Scottish Parliament had the pleasure of meeting a group of six talented civil engineering students from Heriot-Watt University who presented an exciting and ambitious vision for our transport future – the South Suburban tram-train proposal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sponsored by Daniel Johnson MSP and attended by cross-party MSPs and councillors, their presentation reignited a long-standing conversation about how we can better connect our communities across the city.

For too long, the South Suburban railway line has sat under-utilised, a sleeping giant circling some of Edinburgh’s most densely populated and diverse areas. The students’ proposal to bring tram-trains onto this existing infrastructure offers a smart, cost-effective solution to expanding public transport, cutting congestion and reducing carbon emissions. It is exactly the kind of forward-thinking, community-focused project Edinburgh needs and I am proud to lend it my support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reusing the South Sub line would link neighbourhoods like Gorgie, Craiglockhart, Morningside, and Newington directly into the wider tram and rail network, easing pressure on our roads and creating faster, greener travel options for thousands of residents.

Meeting the South-Sub tram-train university group

Importantly it would also help serve areas with growing populations and changing transport needs – people who are increasingly looking for alternatives to private car use.

As someone who grew up in this city and now serves as a regional MSP for Lothian, reliable transport links have proven to be vital, not only for passage, but in creating opportunity and tackling inequality, improving access to jobs, education and healthcare.

Tram-trains have a historically successful and high approval rating. They were pioneered in Western Europe in the 1980’s and have been successfully used in Europe since 1992. They were introduced in Sheffield in 2018, and there are plans to open a new network in Cardiff in 2025. Further awareness on transportation links like the Tram-train is vital to continue the establishment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Too often, people in parts of the city feel cut off from jobs, education, and services simply because the transport network is not accessible or reliable. This proposal has the potential to change that, by offering better connectivity and supporting local businesses along the route.

Of course, any major infrastructure project comes with challenges, but the beauty of this plan is its pragmatism. By using the existing track, integrating with tram technology, and aligning with Edinburgh’s climate and transport ambitions, the tram-train model is both visionary and achievable.

It fits squarely within the aims of the 20-minute neighbourhoods strategy and could play a vital role in helping Edinburgh meet its net-zero targets as it can assist the City of Edinburgh Council in meeting its targets to reduce car miles travelled by 30 per cent by 2030.

The team believes that in past studies and planning on the South Sub, they have not been able to overcome the critical capacity issues at Haymarket and Waverly. This new study proves that by connecting the Edinburgh tram network at Murrayfield, this bypasses both Haymarket and Waverly, clearing this congestion and overcapacity issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This proposal deserves serious consideration by the Scottish Government, Transport Scotland, and the City of Edinburgh Council. The work the students have done is impressive, showing that with a little imagination and political will, big changes are possible. The team have set up an online petition urging policymakers to integrate the line into the current tram network, gathering almost 5,500 signatures since it was set up five years ago.

It’s time to give the South Sub the green light and unlock its potential for generations to come.