Angus Robertson met the president of the Prado museum's trustees, Javier Solana, in Madrid

As Scotland’s eighth largest overseas export market, it accounts for a whopping 19 per cent of Scotland’s total food and drink exports, worth £6.6 billion to the economy, as well as the financial and energy sectors.

This was the background to my recent visit to Madrid to support and promote bilateral relations, which included meetings with the Spanish government as well as senior policy and culture sector decision-makers. There is a huge interest in what Scotland has done to support the arts and also what is being done to address the challenge of rural depopulation.

At a meeting with the renowned Spanish cultural organisation the Cervantes Institute, its director confirmed ambitious plans for academic cooperation in Scotland. A positive interest was also shared in Scottish cooperation from the Prado and Reina Sofia museums, two of the world-class museums in Madrid.

It was an honour to meet with Javier Solana, the former secretary general of the Council of the European Union and Nato, who is now president of the Royal Board of Trustees at the Prado. He talked about his affection for Scotland and further cooperation.

Scotland is really lucky to have such strong friends in Spain, including Madrid-based John Scott who is our extremely able trade and investment envoy. I look forward to building on these solid foundations in the years ahead.