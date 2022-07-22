Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bulls fall as they are run through the streets of Pamplona, northern Spain. They were later killed in the bullring (Picture: Ander Gillenea/AFP via Getty Images)

I've detested such vile events since being a child in Spain and watching distraught bulls being attacked by aggressive humans. Humans trying to justify calling this a "sport". It has never felt to me like something natural for a human to do – to stab bulls as they run for their lives. It's truly horrific!

The men who died were all taking part in the Valencia region's traditional bous al carrer (bull-running) and I have not one shred of sympathy for these idiots and no remorse.

When you decide to let bulls charge through towns, with people running ahead of them, what the hell do you think is going to happen? These animals are terrified and it's disgusting that it still goes on in this day and age.

Many animal rights groups have been complaining and warning about the dangers for both people and animals for years. It's not just this year people have lost their lives to this atrocious act. Twenty have died in the region in the past eight years.

So why does it still go on? The only excuse I could find came from a 2019 study, which found that it created more than 3,000 jobs and brought in 300 million euros with almost 10,000 events a year.