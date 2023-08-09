Spare a thought for long-suffering shop assistants - Steve Cardownie

One of the council’s consultation exercises currently underway is titled “Amplification of Sound in Public Spaces – Busking”. Due to close at the end of this month it is seeking the views of Edinburgh residents or businesses that are directly affected by busking.

To hear bagpipes constantly being played throughout the day would try the patience of a saint, says Steve Cardownie

It explains that “by directly affected, we mean if you hear buskers from your home, place of work or business, or when you are going about your normal business.” It goes on to state that: “Edinburgh welcomes buskers who follow the council’s advice to do so at a considerate volume, so passers-by can hear but nearby residents, businesses and workers are not unduly disturbed.”

Fortunately, when I worked in The City Chambers the bagpipe players on the High Street were out of earshot. Actually, I quite like the pipes but to hear them constantly being played throughout the day (as some shop assistants must have) would try the patience of a saint.

Say what you will but the average piper’s catalogue is somewhat limited and there’s only so many times you can listen to Scotland the Brave or Highland Cathedral before you go nuts. Of course, buskers busk to make money and in the main the musicianship is of a high standard, and it might prove a tad difficult to encourage them to move on from a “hot spot” where the footfall is substantial.