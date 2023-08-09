News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle

Spare a thought for long-suffering shop assistants - Steve Cardownie

One of the council’s consultation exercises currently underway is titled “Amplification of Sound in Public Spaces – Busking”. Due to close at the end of this month it is seeking the views of Edinburgh residents or businesses that are directly affected by busking.
Steve Cardownie
By Steve Cardownie
Published 9th Aug 2023, 07:00 BST
To hear bagpipes constantly being played throughout the day would try the patience of a saint, says Steve CardownieTo hear bagpipes constantly being played throughout the day would try the patience of a saint, says Steve Cardownie
To hear bagpipes constantly being played throughout the day would try the patience of a saint, says Steve Cardownie

It explains that “by directly affected, we mean if you hear buskers from your home, place of work or business, or when you are going about your normal business.” It goes on to state that: “Edinburgh welcomes buskers who follow the council’s advice to do so at a considerate volume, so passers-by can hear but nearby residents, businesses and workers are not unduly disturbed.”

Fortunately, when I worked in The City Chambers the bagpipe players on the High Street were out of earshot. Actually, I quite like the pipes but to hear them constantly being played throughout the day (as some shop assistants must have) would try the patience of a saint.

Say what you will but the average piper’s catalogue is somewhat limited and there’s only so many times you can listen to Scotland the Brave or Highland Cathedral before you go nuts. Of course, buskers busk to make money and in the main the musicianship is of a high standard, and it might prove a tad difficult to encourage them to move on from a “hot spot” where the footfall is substantial.

But I remember walking up Waverley Steps one day when a busker ran up to me and said that he was going to batter me with the neck of his guitar. I said to him: “Is that a fret?”

Related topics:Edinburgh