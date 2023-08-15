Sporting success another feather in Scotland’s cap - Angus Robertson

Scotland’s international reputation for major events has received a boost with the successful hosting of the UCI World Cycling Championships.

Netherlands' Mathieu van der Poel reacts after winning the Men's Elite Road Race

Preliminary estimates indicate that 1 million spectators turned out to watch the festival of cycling, while millions more tuned in around the world to see the 11 days of cycling action taking place in Glasgow and across Scotland.

History has been made with the Championships being the first of its kind bringing together competitors from over 130 nations across 13 different UCI World Championships, with 220 iconic rainbow jerseys, 653 medals and cuddly highland coos awarded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the last 20 years Scotland has been building a worldwide reputation for hosting major events. In 2003, EventScotland which is funded by the Scottish Government, invested in its first major event – the MTV Music Awards held in Edinburgh, and was watched by 27 million people worldwide.

Netherlands' Mathieu van der Poel reacts after winning the Men's Elite Road Race

Since then, EventScotland has invested tens of millions of pounds, supported over 1000 events, generated more than a billion pounds of net economic impact and established Scotland as a world-leading events destination.

Events have included the 2014 Commonwealth Games, The Ryder Cup, the 2018 European Championships, the 2019 Solheim Cup, the 2021 Cop 26 Environmental Summit and the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships.