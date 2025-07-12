Spreading the Fringe further across the city makes a lot of sense - Vladimir McTavish

The Stand comedy club celebrates its 30th year with a special exhibition

With only three weeks to go until the start of this year’s Fringe there’s already a sense of excitement among creative businesses in the city.

Posters for festival shows are already going up in pubs and shops across town. The year-round venues like The Stand and Monkey Barrel are already giving a big push to their Fringe line-ups, and there’s still another 20 days until the opening night. In two weeks’ time, like it or not, it will be impossible to ignore it.

It looks like there is going to be much livelier Fringe presence in the New Town this year, which can only be a good news for local businesses and festival punters alike. There is a much more relaxed vibe north of Princes Street, away from the mayhem on the other side of town.

The Old Town, particularly the Cowgate, is well beyond saturation point. With crowds spilling off pavements onto the roads, getting from A to B on foot is time-consuming and dangerous.

Likewise, the University quarter is similarly over-crowded, despite the Teviot Building undergoing renovation. Queues at bars and food outlets in these parts of the city can be prohibitively long.

It’s exciting to be out and about among crowds of people, but the festival experience is somewhat diminished if you have to wait in line for 15 minutes to buy a pint.

It will make for a better atmosphere city-wide if the Fringe has a larger geographical spread. This year, for the first time there will be events in St James Quarter and at Edinburgh Street Food next to the Omni Centre.

The Free Festival are opening new venues alongside the Assembly Rooms in George Street and St Andrew Square Garden will be hosting shows once more, which is very welcome news indeed.

The Famous Spiegeltent returns there for the first time in eight years and The Stand are staging an exhibition which charts the 30-year history of this Scottish comedy institution.

This will include some fascinating archive photos of the club’s beginnings, plus some audio and video material which can be accessed by scanning a QR code.

The Stand itself will have a full programme in its four venues on York Place, including my show. On sale now. Only three weeks to go.