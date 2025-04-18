Spring clean kick-starts push to be cleanest city in UK

The Pride in our City initiative will see lamppost wraps headlined 'We are going to spruce up parts of this neighbourhood soon' throughout Edinburgh

At the council elections in 2022 the Conservative manifesto for Edinburgh put cleaning up our city front and centre. I’m delighted to say we are having some success.

When Edinburgh City Council has a minority administration there is always a chance for every party to wield some influence. We Conservatives have done so in successive budgets with plans to improve street cleaning, end fly-tipping, deal with unsightly graffiti, pick up the dog-poo and get street bins emptied more often. Add in the need to remove detritus, the built-up sludge and leaf litter in street gutters, and you will see a real difference – especially with the numbers of blocked drains and street weeds that have proliferated in recent years.

Our initial ask was for budget for more cleansing teams to make sure they could do the job properly. But we realised this wasn’t enough on its own because parts of the city are so far behind a proper “Spring Clean” was required. That’s why last year we used our influence to have what officers are rightly badging a Pride in our City initiative added in the budget. This will tackle one-off problem areas and get them back up to standard so that the regular cleansing teams can keep them there.

Our plan was welcomed by cleansing management who agree with us that we need to engage the public in fixing problem areas. They are beginning to roll the scheme out in the city and if you are lucky, you will see lamppost wraps headlined “We are going to spruce up parts of this neighbourhood soon”. If you know an area that needs action, tell the council at a community meeting or on [email protected] – there’s even a QR Code. Alternatively, let your local Conservative councillor know. If you don’t have one in your ward, I’m happy to pass on requests.

The teams will be starting in the north-east of the city, as this area fared worst in the national litter survey, but will work their way around the wards. Since we pressed for more attention for street cleansing the litter survey statistics have improved but they still aren’t back to pre-pandemic levels. Our next proposal is for more enforcement action against those who break the cleanliness rules. We have again been successful in the new budget and with a fair wind the extra enforcement will start in the autumn.

Edinburgh’s Conservative councillors may not be running the council, but we’ll take every chance we can to make things better and focus on improving the basic services we all rely on. On street cleanliness, we want to have the cleanest city in the UK.

Iain Whyte is Conservative group leader on Edinburgh City Council