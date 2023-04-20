Spring’s here, so bring me sunshine please - Fiona Duff

When the sun shines it can look glorious, but as often as not that yellow thing is stuck behind a cloud. Or in Edinburgh it has to fight through the haar in order to let us have a peek of it. I know people who have moved away to warmer climes south of the border, although that may just be taking things a tad too far.However, I was checking the weather for next week as I have an outdoor event which I shall be attending. Well, I couldn’t believe that we can expect that on a couple of mornings we may have to be scraping the frost off the car windscreen. I mean, what on earth is that all about? It certainly isn’t global warming, that’s for sure.So winter coats still hang by the door, with gloves in the pocket for Bruce the spaniel’s nightly walk before his bedtime; thermal underwear is still at the ready and woolly socks on standby to keep my feet warm. And the energy company bosses and share holders must be rubbing their grubby little hands together as we can’t face turning off the central heating. Kerching, as they say.Even now, as I look out the window the sky is blue and the sun is there, but once I step outside there is a chill that has me reaching for a scarf. Also as I gaze at the azure above I can see that my windows are in need of being cleaned, so I better phone Eck the window cleaner as soon as I can find his number.I am sure in some years gone by we were firing up a barbeque and eating healthy salads at this time of year. Tonight it will be a hearty stew and who cares about the calories when one is wearing four layers of clothing which will cover the offending result on the intake. The shorts and t-shirts are hidden under a pile of jumpers and hats where they may stay for some time.