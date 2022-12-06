Scotland is not the only country to mark St Andrew's Day (Picture: Jane Barlow/PA)

St Andrew’s Day events took place across the continents attended by Scots, friends of Scotland and fans of everything that Scotland has to offer.

For the first time, St Andrew’s Day was marked with an official event at the Scottish Parliament which highlighted our solidarity with Ukraine – a nation that shares St Andrew as patron saint. Prayers were said by Father Kren, of the St Andrew’s Ukrainian church in Edinburgh, and guests wore Ukrainian tartan scarves and ties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event was attended by Scotland’s different Christian, Muslim, Jewish and Hindu denominations and guests enjoyed traditional Scottish and Indian music. It was a wonderful reflection of Scotland’s international perspective and make-up. Close by at the US Consulate General, a new tartan was unveiled, for what is one of the oldest American diplomatic postings in the world. It was lovely to witness how St Andrew’s Day, as the national day of Scotland, was an opportunity to celebrate the nation’s enduring and deep international connections.

Outside Scotland, receptions were held across the whole of the Scottish Government’s international network to promote Scotland, Scottish exports, tourism, culture and education. Ministers attended events in London, Dublin, Brussels, Paris, and Berlin. St Andrews and Scottish societies across the United States, Commonwealth countries and scores of other nations held receptions, dinners, concerts and other events.

As the Cabinet Secretary for External Affairs and Culture, I was honoured to mark St Andrew’s Day in the heart of the Berlin government district with partners from Rhineland-Palatinate and other Bundesländer, Federal parliamentarians and officials, German stakeholders, the diplomatic and expatriate Scottish community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

All of these events were part of programmes to promote Scottish food and drink, music and culture, tourism and investment, education and energy potential, and an awareness of Scotland’s ambitions for international cooperation and success. Whether at cultural events with talented Scottish bands like Fala and Symbiotic or meetings with top German economic and political decision-makers, there is a huge well of sympathy and goodwill towards Scotland.

This is really important to develop the new cutting-edge, net-zero economy where Germany will import Scottish green hydrogen. It really matters if we want to maintain Scotland as a key tourism destination for German visitors. It is crucial if we want to maintain our educational and cultural connections. All of these areas involve jobs, investment and cooperation. What is true of Scotland’s promotional efforts in Germany is true of our other key partner nations: it brings direct benefits to our economy and society.

Advertisement Hide Ad

None of this would be possible without the talented ‘Team Scotland’ based around the world. Whether working in Scottish Government hubs, Scotland Development International posts, British embassies, as Global Scots, or as volunteers and goodwill ambassadors, they all deserve a huge thank-you.

St Andrews Day is now celebrated around the world by Scots and friends of Scotland. It is a tremendous opportunity to showcase all the best that traditional and contemporary Scotland has to offer. The same can be said for Burns Night which is also celebrated round the world. There is no doubt that St Andrews Day next year will be even bigger than this year. It’s time to start planning now.

Advertisement Hide Ad